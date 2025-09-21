Huge rate cuts on stadium booking to boost concerts, live events in Delhi

NEW DELHI: After losing out major concerts and cultural shows to cities like Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Gurugram for years, largely due to steep stadium-booking charges, the Delhi government on Saturday announced a substantial cut in venue rates, a move officials and industry leaders hailed as “historic.”

Culture and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra announced a 40–50% reduction in booking rates for major stadiums across the city, a decision taken jointly by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Delhi government. The reduction, Mishra said, could transform Delhi into the country’s most event-friendly city and a global hub for live entertainment.

The Delhi government plans to cut the booking cost of the main JLN main arena from Rs 50 lakh per day to Rs 20 lakh. For the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, the government has proposed to cut the booking cost from Rs 20 lakh per day to Rs 5 lakh.

According to the sources, the government expects to generate annual revenue of Rs 30 crore through this approval. “The prime minister’s vision is to make Delhi a hub for live events and the concert economy. High stadium rates were a major obstacle that pushed big shows to other cities. That changes today,” Mishra said, adding that the initiative followed extensive consultations with Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and industry leaders.

The revised rates are expected to open up these two stadiums for major cultural shows, music festivals, and international acts. Officials said that the move will boost tourism, generate jobs.