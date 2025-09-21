Irregularities at Tirumala during Jagan govt: TTD board member

VIJAYAWADA: Startling revelations have emerged pertaining to large scale irregularities that took place in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) during the previous YSRCP regime.
Videos and testimonies now suggest that the temple wealth, including Parakamani (cash offerings), Hundi donations, and supplies meant for worship, were systematically looted by some insiders with political protection during 2019-24.
An earlier expose of adulterated ghee supply for the Tirumala Laddu Prasadam had already triggered national outrage, with the CBI currently probing the matter.
Now, fresh evidence has pointed to an even deeper rot in the temple administration during the previous regime.
According to a video proof now emerged, a TTD employee named Ravi Kumar was caught stealing cash from Parakamani. The stolen money was invested in real estate ventures.
When the matter came to light, Ravi Kumar is said to have offered to place the money back in the temple hundi. However, top TTD officials, including former chairman B Karunakar Reddy, and the then Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy, had allegedly turned this episode into an opportunity to loot more.
Probe suggests that instead of allowing restitution, they had looted more money, with large amounts converted into property.
Religious leaders urge government to check graft at Tirumala shrine
Allegations also point towards systematic destruction of evidence to shield those at the top.
Following widespread outrage among devotees, who demanded stern punishment for those responsible for committing the loot, the CID took over the investigation into the Parakamani theft. The current coalition government has adopted a zero tolerance approach to corruption in the Tirumala temple, directing the CID to expedite its inquiry, and ensure prosecution of guilty. Several ‘big fish’ from the former administration might be exposed once the probe intensifies. Religious leaders and prominent citizens have urged the government to not only complete the CID investigation swiftly but also establish systemic safeguards to prevent such misappropriation in the future.
On other hand, TTD Trust Board member and BJP leader G Bhanu Prakash Reddy has alleged that Rs 100 crore Parakamani scam took place during previous YSRCP regime. Speaking to mediapersons in Tirupati on Saturday, he released CCTV footage of Ravi Kumar stealing money from Parakamani.
When pilgrims placed offerings in the temple Hundi with devotion, they were looted during the previous administration, he said, revealing that the High Court has directed the CID to submit the probe report in a sealed cover within a month.
He further alleged that the case was settled through Lok Adalat during the previous regime, and claimed that several YSRCP leaders and top officials were involved in it. A key police official worked with the intent of looting the temple wealth, while some officials and YSRCP leaders shared the stolen funds. He demanded that Karunakar Reddy respond on this scam as it took place during his tenure as the TTD chairman.
The TTD Trust Board member went on to allege that part of the looted money was diverted to Tadepalli Palace of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and crucial evidence was deliberately destroyed to hush up the scam. He predicted that soon an errant official might express remorse, and reveal the full details of the Rs 100 crore scam at Tirumala.