Irregularities at Tirumala during Jagan govt: TTD board member

VIJAYAWADA: Startling revelations have emerged pertaining to large scale irregularities that took place in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) during the previous YSRCP regime.

Videos and testimonies now suggest that the temple wealth, including Parakamani (cash offerings), Hundi donations, and supplies meant for worship, were systematically looted by some insiders with political protection during 2019-24.

An earlier expose of adulterated ghee supply for the Tirumala Laddu Prasadam had already triggered national outrage, with the CBI currently probing the matter.

Now, fresh evidence has pointed to an even deeper rot in the temple administration during the previous regime.

According to a video proof now emerged, a TTD employee named Ravi Kumar was caught stealing cash from Parakamani. The stolen money was invested in real estate ventures.

When the matter came to light, Ravi Kumar is said to have offered to place the money back in the temple hundi. However, top TTD officials, including former chairman B Karunakar Reddy, and the then Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy, had allegedly turned this episode into an opportunity to loot more.

Probe suggests that instead of allowing restitution, they had looted more money, with large amounts converted into property.