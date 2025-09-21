Jaipur Diary | Whispers of Vasundhara Raje’s retirement grow louder

Whispers of Raje’s retirement grow louder

Once the undisputed face of the BJP in the state, Vasundhara Raje is now slipping into political oblivion. The turning point came in 2023 when the BJP high command surprised everyone by plucking Bhajanlal Sharma’s name out of a “lottery” to crown him Chief Minister—signalling the end of Raje’s era. Her loyalists hopes of a grand comeback are fading fast.

Word in Jaipur’s political circles is that Raje’s own camp is thinning out. First, strong leaders from Chittor drifted away, and now, whispers say Jaipur heavyweights are following suit. Adding fuel to it, insiders claim that during her recent Jodhpur visit, even one of her closest aides gave her the cold shoulder.

Pilot in hot seat as power games heat up

The Congress in Rajasthan seems busy fighting its own battles. Once again, the spotlight is on Sachin Pilot, and whispers suggest fresh moves are underway to corner him. His birthday show of strength in Mewar hasn’t gone down well with senior leaders.

The timing is telling—rumours swirl that after Diwali, Govind Singh Dotasara may be shown the door as state Congress chief, paving the way for Pilot to take charge. If that happens, Pilot’s claim to the Chief Minister’s chair in 2028 will get a solid boost. No wonder several Congress heavyweights are rushing to Mewar with rallies and meetings, hoping to cut him down to size.

Jumbo rides back in Amer Fort at royal fee!

The elephants are back on parade at Jaipur’s historic Amer Fort, but this joyride is now burning holes in tourist pockets. After a month-long halt thanks to the Rambagh wall collapse in the fort premises , the rides resumed this Wednesday with a “grand” new rate—Rs 2,500 a ride instead of the old Rs 1,500.

Mahouts are trumpeting with joy, saying the hike was long overdue - “How do you feed an elephant that eats Rs 4,000 a day on tourist pennies?” they ask. The government agreed, and voilà - the fare was hiked! But while the elephants are strutting and the owners smiling, tourists aren’t exactly amused.

Rajesh Asnani

Our correspondent in Jaipur

rajesh.asnani@newindianexpress.com