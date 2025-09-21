TN government plans to turn 160-year-old jail in Nilgiris into ecotourism hub

CHENNAI: Perched in the misty folds of the Nilgiris is a forgotten colonial relic, the 19th-century Naduvattam jail. Once echoing with the clatter of chains and the weary footsteps of convicts shipped into labour on British cinchona plantations, the crumbling red-brick barracks are now poised for a transformation.

The Tamil Nadu government is planning to convert this centuries-old prison into a museum and eco-tourism hub, for which the Tamil Nadu Wilderness Experiences Corporation Ltd (TNWEC) has applied to the union environment ministry seeking diversion of 4.78 hectares of forest land.

TNWEC director Vismiju Viswanathan said, the plan includes eco-friendly cottages, meditation spaces, walkways, an amphitheatre, tea gardens, trekking and birding trails, and guided heritage tours.

Nilgiris District Forest Officer S Gowtham said, “Extensive research is underway. A preliminary presentation has been made, and the consultant is consulting the state archives to document the layered history of the jail and create an interactive museum experience”.

Built in 1865, decades before the infamous Cellular jail in the Andamans, the Naduvattam jail was designed to house convicts deployed as labourers on cinchona plantations.

TNIE visited the ancient jail recently, and the records showed Superintendent WG McIvor, who successfully acclimatised cinchona to Indian soil, had pressed the colonial government for convict labour after struggling to recruit locals and tribal workers.