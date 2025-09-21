Will reveal ‘hydrogen bomb’ to prove ‘vote theft’ by BJP: Rahul in Wayanad

KALPETTA: Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, once again claimed that he will soon reveal a ‘hydrogen bomb’ that will prove vote theft by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

Speaking to reporters in Wayanad on Saturday, Rahul lashed out at the Election Commission of India. He alleged that even after repeated requests from the CID in Karnataka, the Election Commission has not provided information regarding the phone calls related to the ‘vote theft’ allegations. “Once the details come out, the people of India will no longer have any doubt that Narendra Modi has done ‘vote chori’,” he said.

“All the allegations raised in the press meet have black-and-white proof. There is a CID investigation going on in Karnataka on the issue. The CID has specifically asked the Election Commission for information regarding the phone numbers associated with the ‘vote chori’. However, Gyanesh Kumar, the Chief Election Commissioner of India, is declining to provide the information.

There can be no bigger indictment of the CEC than this. This is not my statement. These are the facts. The investigation team has sent repeated letters asking for the information,” he added.

“We are going to show it to the people that no one will have any doubt that Modi Ji has done ‘vote chori’ and won the election. We are going to reveal a ‘hydrogen bomb’ that is going to devastate the reality of the situation, because we have open-and-shut proof for what we are saying. You have seen press conferences. We have black-and-white evidence. We have 100% evidence against a number of things that have happened, and these will come out soon,” he said.