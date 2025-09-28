50 Muslims lose jobs in Indore over ‘love jihad’; Congress leader Digvijaya Singh prevented from visiting Bazar

BHOPAL: Over a century-old Sitlamata Bazar of Madhya Pradesh’s Indore has turned into a political battleground in the wake of sacking of 40-50 Muslim employees of different shops for allegedly indulging in the menace of ‘Love Jihad.’

The Muslim men who’ve lost their jobs from retail cloth shops in the market and the opposition Congress are accusing Indore-IV BJP MLA Malini Gaur’s son Eklavya Gaur (who heads a right-wing Hindu outfit Hind Rakshak) for issuing a diktat last month leading to the traders firing their Muslim employees.

Former MP CM and Congress RS member Digvijaya Singh met with the affected Muslim men. He also trie to visit the Sitlamata Bazar, but was prevented by the police.

Ahead of Singh’s proposed visit, the traders had put up posters and banners reading ‘Entry of Jihadi mentality people banned in the market’ along with saffron flags.

BJP Mahila Morcha activists led by local municipal corporator Mita Rathore awaited Singh with bangles. Singh met with the affected Muslim men before going to the Sarafa police station and submitting a memorandum and copies of complaints seeking action against Eklavya Gaur.