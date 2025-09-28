Bhopal Diary: CM’s back-to-back Delhi visits spark buzz

CM’s back-to-back Delhi visits spark buzz

CM Mohan Yadav’s back-to-back visits to Delhi this week have set tongues wagging in political circles. While senior state BJP leaders have maintained that the CM’s tours are related to important development projects, political pundits in Bhopal are making their own guesses, spanning from something big about to happen to a rejig of the state’s council of ministers. Several others are linking it to possible announcements of chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of independent corporations and boards which have been long overdue. What gave momentum to speculations was the BJP national joint general secy (organisation) Shiv Prakash’s meeting with the CM in Bhopal.

All’s not well between DCM & BJP MLA

All doesn’t seem to be well between Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla and first-time BJP MLA Siddharth Tiwari in Rewa district of Vindhya region. The issue has been making news, particularly since Shukla’s pictures were found missing from posters of an event in Tiwari’s constituency Teonthar, which was graced by CM Mohan Yadav.