Bhopal Diary: CM’s back-to-back Delhi visits spark buzz

CM’s back-to-back Delhi visits spark buzz
CM Mohan Yadav’s back-to-back visits to Delhi this week have set tongues wagging in political circles. While senior state BJP leaders have maintained that the CM’s tours are related to important development projects, political pundits in Bhopal are making their own guesses, spanning from something big about to happen to a rejig of the state’s council of ministers. Several others are linking it to possible announcements of chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of independent corporations and boards which have been long overdue. What gave momentum to speculations was the BJP national joint general secy (organisation) Shiv Prakash’s meeting with the CM in Bhopal.
All’s not well between DCM & BJP MLA
All doesn’t seem to be well between Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla and first-time BJP MLA Siddharth Tiwari in Rewa district of Vindhya region. The issue has been making news, particularly since Shukla’s pictures were found missing from posters of an event in Tiwari’s constituency Teonthar, which was graced by CM Mohan Yadav.
Importantly, Shukla gave the event a miss after welcoming the CM at the Rewa Airport, triggering speculation about all not being well between Shukla (most powerful BJP leader of Vindhya) and Tiwari, who is the grandson of Congress stalwart and ex-Vidhan Sabha Speaker Late Shrinivas Tiwari.
Cell-phones looted from IG-Intel in VVIP area
Three teenagers recently looted two cell-phones from the IG-Intelligence of state police Dr Ashish while he was on a night stroll with his wife near to his bungalow in Bhopal’s high-security and VVIP Char Imli area. The incident with the senior IPS officer by the three motorcycle-borne minors has exposed the state of security in the state capital’s high-security areas, prompting the opposition Congress to question the government, “If this is the situation in a VVIP area, what might be the state of affairs in other areas of the state capital.” The Char Imli area houses the bungalows of senior politicians, bureaucrats and police officers.
Anuraag Singh
Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh
singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com