BRICS worried over Trump tariff, Israel strikes on Gaza

NEW DELHI: As global trade tensions intensify, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has called on BRICS bloc to defend the multilateral trading system and serve as a “voice of reason and constructive change” in a world marked by volatility and protectionism.

Speaking at a meeting of BRICS Foreign Ministers on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Jaishankar issued a pointed warning on the dangers of unilateralism and economic nationalism.

“As rising protectionism, tariff volatility and non-tariff barriers impact trade flows, BRICS must defend the multilateral trading system,” he said on X.

His remarks come in the wake of the United States imposing steep 50% tariffs on Indian goods—among the highest in the world—along with a punitive 25% penalty tied to India’s continued purchase of Russian oil. Jaishankar highlighted BRICS’ stabilising role in the current global disorder. “When multilateralism is under stress, BRICS has stood firm as a strong voice of reason and constructive change,” he said.

“In a turbulent world, BRICS must reinforce the message of peacebuilding, dialogue, diplomacy and adherence to international law,” he added.

The meeting also underscored BRICS’ position on institutional reform, particularly the United Nations. “BRICS must amplify its collective call for a comprehensive reform of the principal organs of the United Nations, especially the UN Security Council,” Jaishankar said.

Looking ahead to India’s upcoming chairship of BRICS in 2026, Jaishankar laid out a forward-leaning agenda focused on sustainable development, energy and food security, and innovation. He said India will prioritise digital transformation, startups, and enhanced South-South cooperation through strengthened development partnerships.

The BRICS and IBSA (India-Brazil-South Africa) groupings also issued joint statements on key global developments. Both blocs expressed concern over escalating instability in West Asia, and Israel’s actions in Gaza.

IBSA statement condemns Pahalgam terror attack

The IBSA (India-Brazil-South Africa) statement also strongly condemned the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians in India. While IBSA addressed the Ukraine conflict with calls for de-escalation and peace, BRICS notably made no reference to Ukraine in its final statement—a reflection of differing positions within the bloc.