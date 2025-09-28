CM Shri schools entrance test challenged in Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: An eleven-year-old student has approached the SC questioning the Government’s admission policy for CM SHRI Schools, which requires students to take an entrance test for admission into Classes 6, 7, and 8.

The writ petition, filed under Article 32 of the Constitution, argues that the mandatory entrance tests violate Article 21-A, which guarantees the right to free and compulsory education, as well as Section 13 of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, which prohibits the use of any “screening procedure” in school admissions.

The petitioner, Janmesh Sagar, a Class VI student at Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, applied for admission to a CM SHRI school for the 2025-26 academic year. Following a government circular issued on July 23, 2025, he appeared for an entrance test on September 13, 2025, as mandated.

The petition contends that such tests are unlawful and discriminatory, emphasising that CM SHRI schools are part of the “specified category” under Section 2(p) of the RTE Act and are not exempt from Section 13’s provisions.

It also points out that previous interpretations by the High Court, which excluded specified category schools from the RTE Act, contradict the constitutional mandate of Article 21-A and Section 13.