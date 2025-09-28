Hashim gang member arrested at Amritsar airport

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s special cell has arrested an alleged member of the Hashim gang from Amritsar airport in Punjab, officials said on Saturday.

According to the police officials, the accused has been identified as Rubal Sardar and is being questioned in connection with the murder case of a gym co-owner, Nadir Shah.

Nadir Shah (35), a gym co-owner, was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants in the Greater Kailash area on September 12, 2024. Police had suspected the involvement of associates of jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Hashim Baba in the murder.

A police source stated that a lookout circular (LOC) had been issued against Sardar and he was being actively tracked by police teams.

Police investigations had revealed that Shah’s murder was carried out on the instructions of Sameer Baba, a close aide of Hashim Baba. Shah was known to be linked with gangster Rohit Chaudhary, a rival of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.