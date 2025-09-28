Post-Covid, surge in deadly infections

NEW DELHI: India is contending with a disquieting resurgence of communicable diseases in the aftermath of Covid-19. Globally, the pandemic officially claimed 7,010,681 lives, though excess mortality estimates suggest that nearly 15-18 million perished in 2020–21. Beyond the immediate fatalities, SARS-CoV-2 inflicted long-lasting immunological damage, leaving populations susceptible to a cascade of lethal infections and opportunistic pathogens.
Mucormycosis, the infamous black fungus, struck first in 2021–22, infecting 40,824 individuals and claiming 3,229 lives in India by June 2021, according to the National Centre for Disease Control. Its early manifestations—facial swelling, nasal congestion, and black oral lesions—often belied the rapidity of its cerebral invasion, which precipitated vision loss, debilitating headaches, seizures, and acute neurological confusion, frequently culminating in death.
Vector-borne diseases followed with irregular ferocity. Dengue surged in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra, straining public health infrastructure with sharp spikes in incidence, hospitalisations, and over 1,200 reported deaths in 2024. Leptospirosis re-emerged with alarming intensity, particularly in Kerala, reporting 2,442 suspected cases and 158 suspected deaths in 2024—10-fold the preceding decade’s average. While initial symptoms—fever, chills, myalgia, and conjunctival redness—may appear mild, unchecked progression can trigger meningitis, jaundice, renal failure, haemorrhage, and multi-organ collapse.
Tuberculosis, India’s enduring scourge, continues to exact a heavy toll, with the country accounting for approximately 26–27% of the global burden. Annually, millions contract TB, and over 400,000 succumb despite widespread treatment programmes, reflecting persistent challenges in early detection, adherence, and drug-resistant strains.
Encephalitis, recurring episodically in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, has claimed thousands over decades, disproportionately affecting children. Its insidious onset—fever, headache, and vomiting—can escalate to seizures, confusion, disorientation, coma, and death, caused by Japanese encephalitis virus or a spectrum of viral, bacterial, and parasitic pathogens.
Together, these outbreaks reveal a sobering pattern: mucormycosis exposed Covid-linked vulnerabilities; dengue and leptospirosis magnified ecological and systemic fragilities; TB endures silently; and encephalitis underscores how routine monsoon cycles can precipitate tragedy.
Now, a new menace looms. Kerala is grappling with a surge in Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM), caused by Naegleria fowleri, reporting 69 confirmed infections and 19 deaths in 2025. Nationally, 72 cases and 19 deaths have been reported, with sporadic referrals in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
The amoeba thrives in warm freshwater, entering through the nasal passages during swimming or bathing, and swiftly migrating to the brain to devastate tissue. Early signs—fever, headache, nausea, and vomiting—can accelerate to seizures, stiff neck, hallucinations, confusion, coma, and death, with a staggering global fatality rate of 95–98%. Treatment relies on Amphotericin B, sometimes intrathecally, with miltefosine employed in early interventions.
Kerala’s 2024 reprieve—29 cases with 24 survivors—was credited to rapid diagnosis and intensive care. In 2025, however, the outlook has darkened: sporadic spread has replaced cluster outbreaks, underscoring the persistent vulnerability of populations and the human cost behind every statistic.