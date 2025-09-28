Post-Covid, surge in deadly infections

NEW DELHI: India is contending with a disquieting resurgence of communicable diseases in the aftermath of Covid-19. Globally, the pandemic officially claimed 7,010,681 lives, though excess mortality estimates suggest that nearly 15-18 million perished in 2020–21. Beyond the immediate fatalities, SARS-CoV-2 inflicted long-lasting immunological damage, leaving populations susceptible to a cascade of lethal infections and opportunistic pathogens.

Mucormycosis, the infamous black fungus, struck first in 2021–22, infecting 40,824 individuals and claiming 3,229 lives in India by June 2021, according to the National Centre for Disease Control. Its early manifestations—facial swelling, nasal congestion, and black oral lesions—often belied the rapidity of its cerebral invasion, which precipitated vision loss, debilitating headaches, seizures, and acute neurological confusion, frequently culminating in death.

Vector-borne diseases followed with irregular ferocity. Dengue surged in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra, straining public health infrastructure with sharp spikes in incidence, hospitalisations, and over 1,200 reported deaths in 2024. Leptospirosis re-emerged with alarming intensity, particularly in Kerala, reporting 2,442 suspected cases and 158 suspected deaths in 2024—10-fold the preceding decade’s average. While initial symptoms—fever, chills, myalgia, and conjunctival redness—may appear mild, unchecked progression can trigger meningitis, jaundice, renal failure, haemorrhage, and multi-organ collapse.