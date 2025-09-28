Principal accuses another of getting salary, benefits a year after termination

NEW DELHI: A complaint has been raised within the Delhi’s education department after a government school principal accused another principal of continuing to draw salary and benefits despite a termination order issued in March 2024.

In a letter addressed to the Lieutenant Governor, the complainant has alleged that the official in question, identified as Surya Prakash Mishra, has been receiving salary, allowances, and other emoluments such as LTC, medical reimbursement, and children’s education allowance since June 2023, despite being terminated from service in March 2024. According to the complainant, the termination order, dated March 4, 2024, cited gross misconduct, including allegations of fraud and forgery in securing the post.

The complainant further claims that the salary payments, estimated at around Rs 2 lakh per month, continue to be disbursed illegally from government accounts in collusion with certain officials. The letter alleges that documents and personal information submitted by Mishra were fraudulent or manipulated, and that he did not undergo the usual selection process conducted by the UPSC.