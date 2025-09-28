Rahul Gandhi to meet students, political leaders during his South America visit

According to the Congress, Gandhi will visit Brazil and Colombia, where he is expected to interact with university students. He will hold meetings with presidents and senior leaders across multiple countries, strengthening democratic and strategic ties, the party said.

Gandhi will engage with business leaders to explore opportunities as India seeks to diversify trade and partnerships in the wake of US tariffs, it also said.

He will interact with university students in Brazil, Colombia, and beyond, fostering dialogue with the next generation of global leaders.

The crucial visit carries historical resonance, the Congress said, adding that India and South America have long shared bonds through the Non-Aligned Movement, solidarity in the Global South, and a commitment to a multipolar world order.

Rahul Gandhi’s outreach continues this tradition while opening new avenues of cooperation in trade, technology, sustainability, and people-to-people exchanges, the Congress said. It underscores the essential role of India’s democratic opposition in shaping international partnerships and advancing India’s global presence, the party also said. This marks Rahul Gandhi’s third visit to the US in recent months.