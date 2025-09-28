Rajasthan man nabbed for impersonating IAF officer & cheating people

NEW DELHI: A 20-year-old man was arrested from Rajasthan for allegedly impersonating an Indian Air Force officer, a police official said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Tasleem Khan, a resident of Alwar district in Rajasthan, a police official added. He used to cheat people through fake invoices and letters.

“A woman from Chhatarpur reported that she received fake invoices/letters on an Air Force letterhead from the person on the pretext of token fees, security checks, and gate pass formalities. She was cheated of more than Rs 2.5 lakh,” a senior police officer said.

Police have registered a case under section 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Cyber South police station.

During the investigation, police teams quizzed the complainant at length to get all the relevant information. The team started tracing the cheated money which got transferred from the complainant’s bank account.

“Police, using technical surveillance and manual intelligence, traced the accused to Alwar, Rajasthan. A team went to Rajasthan and conducted a raid, following which the accused was nabbed from Mukandwas village,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said. Two mobile phones used in the offence were recovered from him.

According to police officials, during interrogation, the accused disclosed that he posed as Air Force personnel on an online platform and induced victims to transfer money through fabricated invoices/letters on Air Force letterhead.

A detailed analysis of the WhatsApp chats of the accused and of other recovered devices revealed that he had cheated multiple people across India.

“Seven victims have been verified to date,” the DCP said, adding that further interrogation is being conducted to identify the other co-accused persons and trace other victims.