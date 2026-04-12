India’s global standing has weakened at crucial point: Congress on Iran talks

NEW DELHI: As the US and Iran hold talks with Pakistan on ending the conflict, the Congress on Saturday questioned the Modi government’s “failure” to prevent Washington from picking Islamabad as the mediator.

This raises serious questions about “the self-declared Vishwaguru’s huglomacy,” said Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh, alluding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ramesh’s remarks came shortly before US Vice-President JD Vance arrived in Pakistan to hold crucial talks with an Iranian delegation led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf aimed at ending the West Asia war.

In a post on X, Ramesh said that as the US-Iran meeting is beginning today in Islamabad, the entire world is hoping that the peace process “will not get derailed by Israel’s aggression in its neighbourhood.”

He went on, “But serious questions about the substance and style of the self-declared Vishwaguru’s huglomacy arise—How has Pakistan managed to carve out a new role for itself despite its role in the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack of April 2025 and the diplomatic engagement India mounted to isolate it following the attacks?”

“This failure is damning because the Manmohan Singh government effectively isolated Pakistan after the Mumbai terror attacks in November 2008,” Ramesh noted.

“How has India allowed the US to accord Pakistan this role even after the Namaste Trump, Howdy Modi, and Phir Ek Baar Trump Sarkar campaigns of Mr. Modi and his cheerleaders?” he sharply remarked.