Brewing social change: From liquor raids to livelihoods

BIHAR : When Manoj Kumar Singh, a senior official of the state excise and prohibition department, visited a tribal hamlet in Bihar’s West Champaran district to conduct a raid against liquor brewing, he was in for a shock — a classic catch-22.

While interacting with teenage girls in school uniform, engaged in what they called ‘traditional work’, he came face to face with a harsh reality. The girls assisted their parents in the community’s age-old practice of brewing liquor using jaggery. Liquor brewing has been banned and declared a criminal offence in Bihar since the prohibition policy was enforced in April 2016.

“Do you know this is an offence and you may face legal consequences or even be sent to jail for this?” Singh asked the girls, who were in Class 9 or 10.

“Has anyone in your family faced action for violating the law? You should not be involved in such activities as it may spoil your career.”

The girls appeared worried. Then one of them gathered courage and replied, “Sir, with the little money we earn from this, we pay our tuition fees.”

The response left Singh completely shaken. And he left the spot in haste, but the words stayed with him.

Posted as the excise superintendent in Bettiah, the district headquarters of West Champaran, during 2021–22, Singh decided to return to the village—not for enforcement, but just to help.

“I was really impressed by the way the girls answered questions from their syllabus,” he recalled.

He reached out to local representatives and persuaded families to explore alternative livelihoods. With his financial support, women bought sewing machines and began stitching clothes, while some took up doll-making.