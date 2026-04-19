Brewing social change: From liquor raids to livelihoods

BIHAR : When Manoj Kumar Singh, a senior official of the state excise and prohibition department, visited a tribal hamlet in Bihar’s West Champaran district to conduct a raid against liquor brewing, he was in for a shock — a classic catch-22.
While interacting with teenage girls in school uniform, engaged in what they called ‘traditional work’, he came face to face with a harsh reality. The girls assisted their parents in the community’s age-old practice of brewing liquor using jaggery. Liquor brewing has been banned and declared a criminal offence in Bihar since the prohibition policy was enforced in April 2016.
“Do you know this is an offence and you may face legal consequences or even be sent to jail for this?” Singh asked the girls, who were in Class 9 or 10.
“Has anyone in your family faced action for violating the law? You should not be involved in such activities as it may spoil your career.”
The girls appeared worried. Then one of them gathered courage and replied, “Sir, with the little money we earn from this, we pay our tuition fees.”
The response left Singh completely shaken. And he left the spot in haste, but the words stayed with him.
Posted as the excise superintendent in Bettiah, the district headquarters of West Champaran, during 2021–22, Singh decided to return to the village—not for enforcement, but just to help.
“I was really impressed by the way the girls answered questions from their syllabus,” he recalled.
He reached out to local representatives and persuaded families to explore alternative livelihoods. With his financial support, women bought sewing machines and began stitching clothes, while some took up doll-making.
The intervention had a visible impact. More than 30 families stopped brewing liquor and shifted to other sources of income. Inspired by them, others in the village also sought Singh’s support.
Gradually, the effort began to bear fruit. Members of the Tharu community not only gave up brewing but also reduced alcohol consumption by engaging in more productive work.
In the Bettiah–Bagaha belt of Champaran, brewing and consuming liquor have long been embedded in the everyday life of locals. Breaking away from it seemed almost impossible. Singh, however, chose to act—investing both time and personal resources to motivate change.
He had seen the cycle firsthand: people would consume liquor, get arrested for violating prohibition laws, spend time in jail, and return to the same habits. It was a vicious loop driven by deep-rooted customs.
Today, the situation in parts of this tribal belt has begun to change. Several men have found jobs as drivers in nearby sugar mills, while others work in private offices as assistants or sanitation staff. Government schemes have also supported their transition away from traditional practices.
Singh’s tenure in Bettiah is widely regarded as a turning point for many Tharu families, who have moved away from illegal activities and towards more sustainable livelihoods.
A 2007 recruit of the excise and prohibition department through the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), Singh began his career in Patna. He later served in Rohtas, Buxar and Begusarai before being posted in Samastipur in July 2025.
In Samastipur, he now visits schools — both government and private — to raise awareness about drug abuse, an emerging challenge for families and authorities alike.
“Be it drug abuse or other social evils, they can only be tackled through education and awareness. That requires both time and money,” Singh said. It is worth noting that he spends about 15% of his salary on social work, including supporting a Patna-based organisation that provides free coaching to civil services aspirants.
Balancing official responsibilities with such important social initiatives remains a challenge, but Singh still continues to pursue both with equal commitment.
A postgraduate in Mass Communication and Journalism from Patna University, Singh credits his father, a retired school headmaster, for inspiring his inclination towards social service.
Born IN Arwal district, Singh was raised in a family that valued education and community service. Married to Sweta Kumari, a postgraduate in economics, Singh is a father of two sons.
His journey reflects a rare blend of enforcement and empathy — using the authority of law not just to punish, but to transform lives.