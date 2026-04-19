EPS may get Guv role after election: Kanimozhi

CUDDALORE: DMK Deputy General Secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Saturday said AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami may be appointed Governor after the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Campaigning in support of Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) general secretary and candidate Premalatha Vijayakanth in the Virudhachalam Assembly constituency, Kanimozhi addressed voters at Karuveppilankurichi Market Street near Virudhachalam.

Referring to former DMDK leader Vijayakanth, she said he had earlier contested and won in the constituency and that Premalatha Vijayakanth was now in the fray. “Vijayakanth was someone who faced everything, lived simply, feared nothing and spoke his mind with courage. Likewise, sister Premalatha will speak for you and fulfil your needs. If I am a sister to CM Stalin, Premalatha is also a sister,” she said.

Kanimozhi said the DMK was seeking votes after fulfilling its election promises and alleged that others were misleading people. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said, “He speaks about women’s reservation, but what he says is false. They said they would bring reservation for women in Parliament, but instead introduced the delimitation Bill. Opposition parties united and defeated it.”

Calling it the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government’s first defeat, she said more defeats would follow, including in the Tamil Nadu elections.

She alleged that Palaniswami had no concern for Tamil Nadu. “He only wants to protect himself. He has started living as a subordinate. There is a possibility that he may become Governor after the elections. The present opposition is betraying Tamil Nadu,” she said.