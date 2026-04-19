India bloc for quick rollout of the 2023 Act

NEW DELHI: A day after the historic defeat of amendments to the women’s quota bill in Parliament, the opposition INDIA bloc decided to push for the immediate rollout of the Women’s Reservation Act, 2023, within the existing framework of the 543-member Lok Sabha, while also seeking to counter the BJP’s narrative to portray the Opposition in a negative light.

At a meeting chaired by the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Saturday, top leaders of the alliance agreed that each constituent party would independently push for the implementation of the Act, while also continuing to raise the issue in public to hold the BJP accountable.

The meeting was also attended by CPP leader Sonia Gandhi, NCP (SP)’s Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Sanjay Raut, CPI(M)’s John Brittas, and CPI’s P Sandosh Kumar, among others.

It was decided that parties in the INDIA bloc will hold press conferences across the country and stress that they support women’s reservation, adding Parliament had already passed the bill in 2023. By introducing three new bills, they said the government was trying to change the political map of the country under its guise.

At a press conference after the meeting, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi underlined that the Opposition was not against reservation for women and would support the Women’s Reservation Act, 2023, if the government sought to implement it on the current strength of the Lok Sabha.