IAF had Wing Commander under surveillance for months before arrest in honey-trap case

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force (IAF) had its own intelligence apparatus watching a serving Wing Commander for months before he was arrested for allegedly passing sensitive defence information to a Pakistani intelligence operative, the force said on Saturday, revealing that the officer was detected internally before the case was handed over to the Delhi Police.

The disclosure came as the Delhi Police confirmed that it had filed a chargesheet against the officer on July 30, exactly two months after his arrest on May 30.

“He was under active surveillance and was handed over to the suitable law enforcement agencies,” the IAF spokesperson based in the national capital said.

The Delhi Police said the officer was arrested following a complaint from the Air Force over allegations that he had been honey-trapped by a Pakistani intelligence operative.

“Post investigation, a charge sheet has been submitted before the competent court on 30/07/2026 and the matter is sub-judice,” it said in a statement.

It is learnt that the accused officer was posted at a field air base under the IAF’s Western Air Command and not the national capital. The command, headquartered in New Delhi, oversees air operations along the western front and covers bases in Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, western Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Sources in the know told TNIE that IAF’s air intelligence apparatus first developed suspicions about the officer several months before his arrest and subsequently placed him under surveillance.

“He was internally detained and his electronic devices examined as part of the Air Force’s inquiry. His communications with the alleged operative were also scrutinised before the case was transferred to the Delhi Police Special Cell,” a source said.

The officer was later booked under the Official Secrets Act (OSA) and is lodged in Tihar Jail.