Onam big cats hold sway during festivities in Thrissur

THRISSUR: The big cats were out in numbers, and they held Thrissur in their sway!

Bringing Onam celebrations in the city to a spectacular close on Saturday, around 450 pulikali performers from nine troupes overran Swaraj Round, to the accompaniment of traditional percussion instruments. Artists of different age groups, including children and women, donning masks and done up in the bright colours of tiger stripes, emerged from their respective ‘dens’ and filled the street with festive energy.

Around 4pm, minister O J Janeesh flagged off the entry of the troupes at Bini Junction. Strutting to the rhythm of the percussionists, the performers, who had set off from their respective localities around 2pm, made way to Swaraj Round.

Viyyur Yuvajana Sangham was the first to reach the heart of the city. It was followed by Kuttankulangara Desam, Patturaykkal Desam, Punkunnam Sitaram Mill Desam, Chakkamukku Desam, Kanattukara Desam, Olarikkara and Shankaramkulangara Desam. The final group, Ayyanthole Desam, made its entrance around 7.20pm.

Each troupe was accompanied by two tableaux, based on mythological and contemporary themes, which added colour to the occasion.

Each of the nine troupes had between 35 and 51 performers and a 25-35 strong percussion ensemble. Spectators packed into the venue as the various groups presented their distinctive performances and tableaux. Adding to the traditional spectacle, child and women performers were among the highlights of this year’s pulikali. Their appearance and energy drew large cheers from the crowds and added to the festival’s inclusive and popular nature.