BJP plans to take Budget message among masses

NEW DELHI: The BJP has decided to launch a nationwide campaign to publicise the salient features of the Union Budget 2026-27 on Sunday, after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents it in Parliament, sources said on Saturday.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin has reportedly instructed all party leaders to promote the Budget through public interactions and media briefings across the country from February 1 to 15. Notably, Sitharaman is set to become the first woman Finance Minister to present the Budget for the ninth consecutive time.

The party is preparing to take its highlights to the masses, with special emphasis on poll-bound states including West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh. The BJP aims to organise more than 150 major media briefings in each state by senior party leaders, including chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, Union ministers from respective states, and other senior office-bearers. Efforts will also be made to reach out to the public through multiple platforms.

Senior leaders, Union ministers and chief ministers are expected to author articles in leading national and regional language newspapers and get them published widely. In addition, the Budget will be extensively highlighted on micro-blogging platforms including X and others.

The party is also learnt to have engaged prominent social media influencers with high viewership and strong brand recognition. “Sketches, pointers, data, quotes of PM Modi, and others highlighting Budget, comparative figures on budgetary allocations on infrastructure development in all sectors, social welfare, and other sectors will get massive highlight in all languages across the country”, a senior BJP leader said.

Nabin, who conceptualised the Budget campaign, has also constituted a committee headed by national general secretary, Tarun Chugh.