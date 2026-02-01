Don’t take names of ministers & MPs for transfers, postings: ASI to officials

NEW DELHI: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has issued a stern warning to its officers and staff against seeking transfers or relocation through political or other external influence stating that such practices violate service conduct rules and could invite disciplinary action.

According to the sources, the Survey has been receiving a large number of transfer requests routed through ministers, Members of Parliament (MPs) and other authorities seeking “favourable consideration” for postings within or outside ASI’s Circles—field offices in states or union territories—and other divisions. The requests cut across all cadres. This has prompted the agency to raise red flag against the practice as a serious breach of established norms.

In an internal communication note seen by this newspaper, circulated among all regional directors and incharge of Circles, the ASI highlighted that seeking transfer using political influence violates Rule 20 of the Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964.

The said Rule titled— Canvassing of non-official or other outside influence—prohibits government servants from bringing any political or outside influence to bear upon any superior authority to further their interest regarding service matters. The rule is aimed at ensuring fairness, transparency and institutional integrity in personnel decisions, including postings and transfers.

“The Competent Authority has taken a serious view in the matter. It is informed that all such acts are liable for appropriate action including disciplinary action against such officers/officials, as per extant rules. All officials of ASI are therefore advised to ensure that they do not violate Rule 20 of the CCS (Conduct Rules) cited above,” read the note.

For boost its available strength and to establish harmony in functioning of departments, the ASI has a rotational transfer policy (RTP) in place.