Govt can’t hide behind the legacy jibes now: Mallikarjun Kharge

NEW DELHI: With Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman scheduled to present the Union Budget on Sunday, the Congress has raised concerns about the state of the Indian economy, questioning whether the government will put forward concrete measures to address its challenges.

In a post on X, Mallikarjun Kharge said on Saturday that the Modi government can no longer hide behind the “legacy” excuse, as it has been in power for the last 12 years.

“In this Union Budget, the Modi Government cannot hide behind the excuse of ‘legacy’. Their own legacy has pushed the economy into an unprecedented mess. Will this Budget offer real solutions to the multiple economic indicators that are now in free fall?” he asked.