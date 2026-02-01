Lucknow Diary: Soon, city to have seven gateways

Rehabilitated 99 Bengali Hindu families: State
The Yogi Adityanath government has formally rehabilitated 99 Bengali Hindu families who had migrated to UP from Bangladesh. Early this week, the state cabinet approved a proposal legalising the stay of these families living illegally at Nagla Gosain village in Mawana tehsil of Meerut district.
These families would be rehabilitated in Rasoolabad tehsil of Kanpur Dehat. There were 107 such families and eight of them had shifted elsewhere to earn their living. Each of these families would get half an acre land on a premium or lease rent for 30 years. The lease may be extended twice up to a maximum of 90 years.
Soon, Lucknow to have seven gateways
While Lucknow is identified with its Rumi Gate, the Yogi government has decided to give it a new identity through seven gateways to be erected at all seven entry points to the city. CM Yogi Adityanath has directed the development of these grand ceremonial gateways with the objective of giving the city an attractive, majestic and distinctive cultural identity,” a government spokesperson said.
These gateways would be constructed on the major routes connecting Lucknow to Prayagraj, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Naimisharanya, Hastinapur, Mathura and Jhansi. The CM also instructed the officials to give symbolic names and designs of the gateways.
Raja Bhaiya’s estranged wife, daughters ‘missing’
Among controversies involving the SIR is one coming from the royal family of Kunda in Pratapgarh. Here, the estranged ‘queen’ Bhanvi Singh, the wife of MLA Raguraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiya, has complained that her name, along with that of her two daughters, has gone missing from the draft list after the SIR.
She has written to the ECI and the CM. She has alleged that the decision was taken under pressure from her husband and reflects clear bias. She also shared voter lists of 2003 and 2025 on social media, showing the names of all three. Raja Bhaiya and Bhanvi are involved in a razing legal battle with the former filing for divorce in 2022.