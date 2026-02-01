Lucknow Diary: Soon, city to have seven gateways

Rehabilitated 99 Bengali Hindu families: State

The Yogi Adityanath government has formally rehabilitated 99 Bengali Hindu families who had migrated to UP from Bangladesh. Early this week, the state cabinet approved a proposal legalising the stay of these families living illegally at Nagla Gosain village in Mawana tehsil of Meerut district.

These families would be rehabilitated in Rasoolabad tehsil of Kanpur Dehat. There were 107 such families and eight of them had shifted elsewhere to earn their living. Each of these families would get half an acre land on a premium or lease rent for 30 years. The lease may be extended twice up to a maximum of 90 years.

Soon, Lucknow to have seven gateways

While Lucknow is identified with its Rumi Gate, the Yogi government has decided to give it a new identity through seven gateways to be erected at all seven entry points to the city. CM Yogi Adityanath has directed the development of these grand ceremonial gateways with the objective of giving the city an attractive, majestic and distinctive cultural identity,” a government spokesperson said.

These gateways would be constructed on the major routes connecting Lucknow to Prayagraj, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Naimisharanya, Hastinapur, Mathura and Jhansi. The CM also instructed the officials to give symbolic names and designs of the gateways.