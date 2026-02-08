Ahmedabad Diary| Stop selling prohibition in Gandhi’s name, says ex-CM

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankarsinh Vaghela has once again stirred controversy by launching a sharp attack on Gujarat’s prohibition policy, linking it directly to the legacy of Gandhi and Sardar Patel.

Calling the liquor ban a “fake law” and a “drama,” Vaghela said, “Using the names of Gandhi and Sardar to justify prohibition has reached its limit in Gujarat.”

He argued that the policy has failed in spirit and practice, fuelling corruption instead of discipline. Vaghela urged voters to back leaders who show the courage to dismantle what he described as an artificial, outdated system imposed in the name of icons rather than reality.

Cong’s dig at MLA for crossing over to BJP

Defections from Congress to BJP continue to shadow Gujarat politics, and a wedding in Ahmedabad turned into an unexpected political flashpoint. BJP MLA C.J. Chavda found himself at the centre of a verbal duel after Congress leader Nitin Vyas allegedly taunted him for “joining the BJP and remaining politically idle.” Sources quoted Vyas as saying, “Those who left Congress have only time, no power.” An upset Chavda shot back, “I quit Congress because of harassment by leaders like you.” The exchange escalated, forcing senior leaders to intervene and defuse tensions, underscoring how political rivalries now spill even into private celebrations.