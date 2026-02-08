Airwaves of change echo through the hills

UTTARAKHAND: Life in the rugged terrains of Uttarakhand is a relentless battle against geography. Every bend in the mountain road brings a new challenge, and every season tests the limits of human endurance. It is a harsh reality that has forced generations of young men to abandon their ancestral soil, migrating to the sprawling metropolises of Delhi or Mumbai in search of a livelihood.

However, amid the silence of the peaks, one man decided to stay back and find his voice—quite literally. Manvendra Singh Negi, a son of the soil from the small hamlet of Senagarhsari, has transformed from a poverty-stricken student who couldn’t afford shoes into the founder of a community radio station that serves as a lifeline for over 2,00,000 people.

Born on November 19, 1979, in the Agastyamuni block of Rudraprayag district to Prithvi Raj Singh Negi and Kamla Devi, Manvendra’s childhood was cut short by tragedy. He was only 11 years old when his father died in a bus accident. In an instant, the carefree days of a young boy were replaced by the crushing weight of familial responsibility.

“The small patch of land we owned in the village was barely enough to sustain us,” Manvendra Singh Negi told this newspaper. “The yield from our farming could only cover our expenses for seven or eight months of the year. The rest of the time was a struggle for survival.”

The financial distress was so acute that during his time at the local primary school, Manvendra’s family fell behind on his fees for over two months. When the school principal, Narottam Prasad Bhatt, confronted him about the pending dues, he was initially unaware of the boy’s tragic circumstances.