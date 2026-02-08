Birla anguished over decline of ‘dignity, decorum’ in legislatures

PATNA: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday expressed his anguish over the decline of dignity and decorum in legislatures and emphasised the need to preserve the sanctity of legislative institutions.

Delivering a lecture on the theme ‘Empowered Legislators, Stronger Democracy’ in Patna on Saturday to mark the Bihar Assembly’s Foundation Day, Birla asserted that maintaining the dignity and decorum of the House was a fundamental responsibility of every public representative.

The Lok Sabha Speaker’s remarks assume significance as parliamentary proceedings confrontations between the treasury benches and Opposition lawmakers have resulted in repeated disruptions of parliamentary proceedings in the ongoing budget session.

Expressing concern over disruptions and disorderly conduct in legislative proceedings, Birla observed that such practices adversely affected the image of democratic institutions. He urged members of the House to place greater emphasis on dialogue, reasoned debate and constructive engagement.

“Criticism should be policy-oriented, fact-based and aimed at public welfare. Meaningful legislative discussions through constructive criticism strengthen democracy,” he added.