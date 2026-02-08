Bollywood actor Salman Khan attends RSS centenary event in Mumbai

MUMBAI: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said the Sangh does not seek power or popularity, or aim to become a pressure group, but its objective is to unite society.
Speaking at a programme organised to mark the organisation’s centenary, Bhagwat claimed the RSS long ago decided that it would not take up any work other than unification of society, and once that task is achieved, it would not pursue any other agenda.
Flanked by filmmaker Subhash Ghai and lyricist and writer Prasoon Joshi, Salman Khan heard in rapt attention as Bhagwat claimed that the Sangh works for the country without opposing anyone.
Bhagwat claimed that people from different counties are coming to India and visiting RSS offices to witness the Sangh activities and they want to implement same model for their youths.
“The Sangh has not emerged in competition with any other organisation, nor has it emerged in reaction or opposition to any. Our work is done without opposing anyone. The Sangh neither seek popularity nor seek the power. All the good works happening in the country should be done properly - that is what the Sangh is for everyone,” he said. “The Sangh swayamsevaks are running more than 1.3 lakh service activities without taking any money from the government and spend their own money with the cooperation of society,” he said.
“Bharat will become a superpower, but it must rise as Vishwaguru as well. Becoming Vishwaguru requires hard work, including character-building, societal organisation, not domination. As long as Dharma drives Bharat as the sustaining force for all existence, it will retain this role and uplift the world,” the RSS chief said.