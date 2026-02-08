Bollywood actor Salman Khan attends RSS centenary event in Mumbai

MUMBAI: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said the Sangh does not seek power or popularity, or aim to become a pressure group, but its objective is to unite society.

Speaking at a programme organised to mark the organisation’s centenary, Bhagwat claimed the RSS long ago decided that it would not take up any work other than unification of society, and once that task is achieved, it would not pursue any other agenda.

Flanked by filmmaker Subhash Ghai and lyricist and writer Prasoon Joshi, Salman Khan heard in rapt attention as Bhagwat claimed that the Sangh works for the country without opposing anyone.