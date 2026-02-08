Centre to implement comprehensive usage protocol of authorised digital devices for forces

NEW DELHI: The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) with active support from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), is in the advanced stages of developing a new software-based firewall and a comprehensive usage protocol aimed at countering online espionage.

The initiative is designed to strengthen cyber defence across security forces and other strategic agencies by preventing hostile exploitation of digital devices and safeguarding sensitive operational data.

According to sources familiar with the development, the proposed framework is expected to be formalised soon and this will introduce uniform standards for the use of authorised digital devices within intelligence, police and paramilitary establishments.

It will also restrict the use of personal gadgets in sensitive operational zones and mandate advanced monitoring, auditing and logging of digital communications. The move comes amid growing concerns that compromised devices are increasingly being used as entry points for espionage, posing serious risks to national security.

The sources said the framework will clearly spell out policy objectives along with strict operational guidelines, addressing the rising threat of “digital espionage” linked to device vulnerabilities.

A source noted that there is mounting evidence of foreign-backed espionage networks actively targeting Indian personnel involved in strategic affairs and border security.“The objective is to prevent hostile exploitation of devices and protect hyper-sensitive operational data,” he said.

As part of the plan, a centralised hardware procurement mechanism will be established to ensure that all devices are sourced through vetted and trusted supply chains. Software installations, data storage practices and external connectivity will be governed by stringent norms to reduce exposure to malware, spyware and unauthorised data access. These measures, the sources said, are intended to enforce disciplined digital hygiene. Another source highlighted that the evolving espionage landscape has forced authorities to reassess internal vulnerabilities.