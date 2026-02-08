IAF Su-30MKIs, Thai Gripens to hold exercise near Malacca Strait

NEW DELHI: To improve operational coordination between the two sides, India and Thailand will conduct a joint air exercise near the Strait of Malacca on Monday. The exercise will involve Indian Air Force (IAF) Su-30MKI fighters training alongside Royal Thai Air Force Gripen aircraft.

Sources said around five Su-30MKI fighters and a similar number of Gripen aircraft are scheduled to participate in the exercise. The Su-30MKI jets will operate from an Indian airbase in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, while the Gripens will fly from a Royal Thai Air Force base.

The Indian Air Force will also deploy mid-air refuelling tankers and an Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft to support extended-range operations and provide airborne surveillance during the exercise. Indian Navy warships are expected to operate in nearby waters to support search-and-rescue activities during flying operations, underlining coordination between air and maritime assets.