Ravneet Singh Bittu: From staunch Gandhi loyalist to 'traitor' tag

In the charged forecourt of Parliament, amid slogans and symbolism, a brief exchange revealed a deeper political fracture this week.

As Congress MPs celebrated nearby, Ravneet Singh Bittu, now a BJP minister, remarked wryly that it seemed as if they had “returned after winning a war.”

Rahul Gandhi, spotting him, responded with a smile: “Hello, brother! My traitor friend. Don’t worry, you’ll come back.” The remark was casual, almost teasing, but it marked a rupture years in the making.

Once among Gandhi’s protégés in Punjab, Bittu now stands firmly on the opposite side of the aisle, his journey emblematic of the churn, ambition and sharp rhetoric that defines contemporary Indian politics.

At 50, Bittu carries a formidable political legacy. He is the grandson of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, assassinated by Khalistanis in 1995. That legacy long anchored him within the Congress, a party his family had served for decades.

Today, as Union MoS for Railways and Food Processing Industries in the BJP-led government, he embodies a rare but consequential political crossing. Bittu hails from Kotla Afghana village in Ludhiana. His early life was shaped by personal loss, his father died when he was 11, and his grandfather was assassinated when he was 20. Politics was not his initial pursuit. A Class XII pass-out, he once ran a small cement factory, seemingly distant from public life.

That changed in 2007 when he met Gandhi, then newly appointed general secretary of Youth Congress. Gandhi reportedly urged him not to squander his grandfather’s legacy and to enter politics. Within a year, Bittu was appointed president of the Punjab Youth Congress at 33, a rapid rise that reflected Gandhi’s faith in him.