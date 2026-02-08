Taking cops to people for a dialogue in Rajnandgaon

CHHATTISGARH : For generations, a quiet “avoidance syndrome” has lingered along the rural lanes of districts like Rajnandgaon, about 75 km west of Raipur. It is a psychological barrier built not of iron, but of long-held contempt, cultural narratives, and a lingering fear of the khaki uniform.
When communities view the law with a cocktail of dislike and distrust, they retreat into the shadows, turning institutions meant to protect them into sources of anxiety rather than sanctuary. Yet, a fundamental truth remains: fear vanishes where friendship begins.
If a citizen can truly say, “the policemen are good, they are protecting us”, the tension that keeps them from seeking help dissolves, believes Rajnandgaon district police chief Ankita Sharma, IPS (2018 batch).
Recognising this trust deficit, Sharma conceptualised the “Chalit Thana Samvaad” initiative, which took policing beyond city limits into the heart of rural and suburban communities. Executed singularly under her guidance and supervision, the initiative aims to dismantle the long-standing “avoidance syndrome” separating citizens from the police.
Historically, rural populations have viewed policing through a lens of apprehension—perceiving law enforcement as a distant, urban institution that rarely enters village life unless trouble arises. This perception has discouraged reporting and cooperation, reinforcing a cycle of silence and insecurity. “Chalit Thana Samvaad” works to break this cycle by repositioning the police as accessible, protective, and beneficial partners. The programme moves beyond routine policing, strengthening grassroots-to-command connectivity through direct engagement.
The impact has been striking. In January 2026, Rajnandgaon district recorded zero murders, an unprecedented milestone attributed to consistent public dialogue and visible policing. By replacing intimidation with engagement, the programme has rewired the relationship between the uniform and the citizen. Available records indicate a steep decline in grievous crimes alongside faster grievance redressal.
“Chalit Thana has curbed illegal liquor sale, and villagers are safeguarded on cybersecurity measures, its preventive or reporting practices,” said Aiswarya Desmukh, woman sarpanch of Baghra panchayat. Raj Dhritlahre, deputy sarpanch of Kalkasa panchayat, contended that substantial control over serious offences was apparent, with crime rates having declined.
The initiative has also contributed to a marked reduction in fatal road accidents. Road-safety awareness and traffic discipline are core components of Samvaad, with villages along National Highways targeted in the first phase.
Police personnel are deployed not merely to patrol, but to participate in community life. Leadership-level rapport between Station House Officers and residents has reached unprecedented levels. This “boots-on-the-ground” empathy, combined with a strict crackdown on illegal liquor, ensured that winter public fairs remained cultural celebrations rather than crime flashpoints.
Beyond general law and order, “Chalit Thana Samvaad” places special emphasis on adolescents aged 15 to 18, a group increasingly vulnerable to substance abuse and criminal drift. Villages are categorised into Red, Yellow, and Green zones based on crime likelihood.
Through a confidential “Kishor Register”, police discreetly identify at-risk youth. This preventive approach involves collaborating with school principals, sarpanches, and kotwars to ensure early intervention for both students and dropouts. The initiative operates through pre-preparation, field engagement, and post-programme follow-up.
The process begins with detailed roster planning at every police station and the preparation of standardised documentation. During field engagement, police teams enter villages and wards for face-to-face dialogue—not as enforcers, but as problem-solvers. Minor disputes are resolved on the spot, while residents are educated about cyber safety, traffic rules, and frauds.
Today, “Chalit Thana Samvaad” has evolved beyond a security programme.