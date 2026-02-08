Taking cops to people for a dialogue in Rajnandgaon

CHHATTISGARH : For generations, a quiet “avoidance syndrome” has lingered along the rural lanes of districts like Rajnandgaon, about 75 km west of Raipur. It is a psychological barrier built not of iron, but of long-held contempt, cultural narratives, and a lingering fear of the khaki uniform.

When communities view the law with a cocktail of dislike and distrust, they retreat into the shadows, turning institutions meant to protect them into sources of anxiety rather than sanctuary. Yet, a fundamental truth remains: fear vanishes where friendship begins.

If a citizen can truly say, “the policemen are good, they are protecting us”, the tension that keeps them from seeking help dissolves, believes Rajnandgaon district police chief Ankita Sharma, IPS (2018 batch).

Recognising this trust deficit, Sharma conceptualised the “Chalit Thana Samvaad” initiative, which took policing beyond city limits into the heart of rural and suburban communities. Executed singularly under her guidance and supervision, the initiative aims to dismantle the long-standing “avoidance syndrome” separating citizens from the police.

Historically, rural populations have viewed policing through a lens of apprehension—perceiving law enforcement as a distant, urban institution that rarely enters village life unless trouble arises. This perception has discouraged reporting and cooperation, reinforcing a cycle of silence and insecurity. “Chalit Thana Samvaad” works to break this cycle by repositioning the police as accessible, protective, and beneficial partners. The programme moves beyond routine policing, strengthening grassroots-to-command connectivity through direct engagement.

The impact has been striking. In January 2026, Rajnandgaon district recorded zero murders, an unprecedented milestone attributed to consistent public dialogue and visible policing. By replacing intimidation with engagement, the programme has rewired the relationship between the uniform and the citizen. Available records indicate a steep decline in grievous crimes alongside faster grievance redressal.