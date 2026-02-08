The Khaki man on a village mission

“My grandfather from my mother’s side, Dr V S Nerlekar, was a bright student but could not pursue education due to poverty. Bhaurao Anna came to his rescue and funded his education, and my grandfather became the first doctor (MMBS) from Sangli district in 1940. After that, the Ghatte family has produced 50 doctors, all working in different parts of the world at various positions,” Ghatte said.

He said his grandfather firmly believed that whatever he achieved because of Bhaurao Patil had to be returned to society. “Whatever he got in life due to Bhaurao Patil, he felt it was his duty to return it. He donated one third of his income to Rayat Education Society for several years without publicity so that students who could not afford education could become doctors, engineers, or do something meaningful in their lives,” Ghatte said.

Mitesh grew up in an environment where devotion to social welfare and education was a basic family mantra. “Giving is living. Once we start offering anything for community, social, and education service, it comes back with compound interest. Greed and selfishness limit our shining and restrict inclusive growth. We got such a pedigree at a young age. I was fortunate, because education and jobs alone are not enough; life is half without social service,” Mitesh pointed out.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Ghatte observed that while governments and agencies were helping people, some sections remained untouched. “This section was sugarcane cutters staying in farms and sugar factory premises during the season. We offered sanitisers, masks, and medicines. We set up medical health camps and ensured no one suffered. If a person was infected and serious, we moved them to district hospitals. We also opened a blood bank and started an ambulance service,” Ghatte said.

Girls’ education and empowerment became another focus area of the trust. “We carried out surveys of government-run primary schools where girls were skipping school in large numbers due to distance. Many parents were reluctant to send daughters because of the gap between school and home. So we decided to donate 150 bicycles only for girls. Attendance increased and dropouts reduced. We also donated 94 computers through CSR funds and asked schools to focus on IT education,” he said.

He said exposure beyond traditional careers was equally important. “We invite personalities from different fields so rural students get exposure to options beyond tradition. We arrange career guidance camps and workshops. We started a library and ensured students read books and develop reading habits early,” Ghatte said.

Ghatte has adopted four children and supports their education by paying tuition and other fees. The legacy of service continues in his family.