A Delhi oncologist goes native for Cancer Cure

BIHAR : Every month, Dr Sunil Kumar travels nearly 1,000 kilometres to give medical advice to cancer patients. He offers free consultation, free accommodation, and even arranges travel for poor patients who need to go to the country’s noted health facility—the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi (AIIMS-Delhi)—for further treatment. His effort to provide treatment in their home state instead of sending them to the national capital has become a boon for hundreds of cancer patients in Bihar and neighbouring states.

Dr Kumar, 50, is the head of the department of Cancer Surgery at AIIMS-Delhi. He is a native of Rohtas district in Bihar. On the first Saturday of every month, he visits Narayan Medical College and Hospital in Jamuar near Dehri-on-Sone in Rohtas district. There, he treats cancer patients free of cost. On average, 50 to 60 patients visit the medical college campus during each visit to seek his advice.

The number of cancer patients has increased sharply in Bihar. Though this trend is seen across the country, the rise in Bihar and neighbouring Jharkhand is a matter of concern for both the government and social organisations. If needed, Dr Kumar also performs minor surgeries at the college to prevent further trouble for patients.

To spread awareness, Dr Kumar has formed a core team of seven to eight members. The team mostly works in rural areas. Their aim

is to inform people about the symptoms of cancer, so that the disease can be detected at an early stage. The team also works with healthcare workers at government-run primary health centres and sub-divisional hospitals to identify possible cases. These health workers have been given training.