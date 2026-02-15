Andhra Pradesh presents Rs 3.32 lakh crore Budget

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government proposed the budget with an outlay of Rs 3,32,205 crore for the financial year 2026-27. Introducing the Budget 2026-27 in the AP Legislative Assembly on Saturday, Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav elaborated that while the revenue expenditure is estimated at Rs 2,56,143 crore, the capital expenditure is estimated at Rs 53,915 crore.

The estimated revenue deficit is around Rs 22,002 crore and the fiscal deficit is around Rs 75,868 crore. The revenue deficit will be around 1.11 percent and fiscal deficit will be around 3.84 per cent of GSDP.

The revised estimate for revenue expenditure for FY 2025-26 is Rs 2,38,021 crore, and for capital expenditure it is Rs 39,498 crore. The revenue deficit is around Rs 41,118 crore, whereas the fiscal deficit is around Rs 80,567 crore. The revenue deficit is 2.33 percent and fiscal deficit is 4.57 per cent of GSDP.

As anticipated, equal priority was given to the welfare and development in the budget. Apart from increased estimates of the capital expenditure, significant allocations were for the SC, ST, BC components and the welfare of Minority communities, Women and Children. Rs 51,012 crore was earmarked for the BC component, Rs 20,644 crore for the SC component, Rs 9,190 crore for the ST component, Rs 6,090 crore for the welfare of Minority communities, Rs 4,582 crore allocated for Women, Children, Differently Abled and Senior Citizens Welfare Department.

First of its kind in the history of the country, AP government is proposed to set up an AP Wealth Fund with a seed corpus of Rs 100 crore. Private equity investors will be invited to contribute to the fund to invest in opportunities across the country and generate wealth for the State.