Brothers behind a beloved bakery brand

ASSAM: What started with a clay furnace to bake biscuits and bicycles for delivery is today one of Assam’s well-known bakery brands. Entrepreneur Pallab Jyoti Baruah’s determination turned a modest unit into a major name. With limited resources but strong willpower, he built the business along with his brothers, Pankaj Jyoti Baruah and Partha Jyoti Baruah. Monisha Bakery products are now relished across the state.

Pallab opened a small shop in Baruah Chariali, Jorhat, in 1991–92. He sold biscuits purchased from other bakeries. As he also had to look after a relative’s restaurant nearby, Pankaj, the eldest brother, took charge of the shop. The brothers named it Monisha after their only sister. Partha, the youngest, was then studying at a college in Jorhat.

A turning point came in 1993–94 when Pallab availed of a Rs 1 lakh bank loan under the Pradhan Mantri Rozgar Yojana. It changed their lives. “Pallab set up a clay furnace at our Meleng village on the city outskirts and began baking biscuits. Monisha, Partha and I chipped in. We moved from place to place, riding our bicycles to sell our biscuits. We also sold those through our shop in Jorhat. That’s how it all began,” Pankaj said.

The siblings’ hard work showed results. As the business grew, they bought a scooter and later a small delivery vehicle. When demand increased, they installed another clay furnace in the village.

In 1999, Pankaj got a teacher’s job at a government-run school. The family then closed the Jorhat shop as Pallab and Partha were busy at the production unit. A few years later, Pallab secured a job in the Brahmaputra Board under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, and the responsibility of running the business fell on Partha, who now spearheads it.