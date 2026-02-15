CBI probe into death of NEET aspirant in Patna, ex-IPS officer’s house searched

PATNA: The CBI on Saturday swung into action soon after taking over the investigation into the suspicious death of a NEET aspirant in Patna last month. A team of officers visited the hostel in which the victim was staying to prepare for a medical entrance examination.

The CBI officers, along with members of the SIT earlier constituted to probe the case, began carrying out an inspection of the hostel premises, capturing photographs and collecting visual evidence both inside and outside the building. A heavy police deployment, including women police personnel, was present during the investigation to maintain security.

The arrival of CBI vehicles and officials drew a large crowd of local residents, who gathered near the hostel to learn about the latest developments in the case. The deceased student, a resident of Jehanabad district, had been staying at the hostel under Chitragupta Nagar police stations in Patna while preparing for the NEET.

She died under suspicious circumstances, triggering outrage and demands for a thorough investigation. Initially, police claimed that the 17-year-old girl died by suicide, as sleeping pills were found in her room. However, the postmortem report did not rule out sexual assault.