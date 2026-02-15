Centre clears Rs 10K crore Startup India Fund of Funds 2.0 to boost deep tech, innovation-led growth

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet has approved the establishment of the Startup India Fund of Funds 2.0 (Startup India FoF 2.0) with a total corpus of Rs 10,000 crore. The Startup India FoF 2.0 builds on nearly a decade of sustained efforts to make India one of the world’s leading startup nations.

The scheme is designed to accelerate the next phase of India’s startup journey by mobilising long-term domestic capital, strengthening the venture capital ecosystem, and supporting innovation-led entrepreneurship across the country, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a statement.

While the first phase built the ecosystem, Startup India FoF 2.0 will take Indian innovation to the next level, the government said. The fund will employ a targeted, segmented funding approach to support deep tech and tech-driven innovative manufacturing, empowering early-growth-stage founders and encouraging investment beyond major metros.

It will prioritise breakthroughs in high-tech areas that require long-term capital. The focus will also be on empowering early-growth stage founders to provide a safety net for new and innovative ideas, reducing early-stage failures caused by a lack of funding.

The statement said it has been designed to address high-risk capital gaps and strengthen India’s domestic venture capital base, particularly smaller funds, to further boost the domestic investment landscape.