Congress to consider Sudershan Reddy, Singhvi for Telangana RS seats as vacancies near

HYDERABAD: With two Rajya Sabha seats from Telangana set to fall vacant within the next two months, the Congress is actively considering nominating former Supreme Court judge and INDIA bloc’s Vice-Presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy for one of the seats, according to party sources.

The move is being seen as a key development as the high command weighs names with national stature and Telangana roots. Sources said that CM A Revanth Reddy discussed Sudershan Reddy’s possible nomination with the party leadership during his recent visit to Delhi, though it is yet to be known whether he would be willing to contest.

At the same time, senior Supreme Court advocate and AICC leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi is likely to be renominated. Singhvi was elected unopposed in a byelection in August 2024 to fill a truncated two-year term, and party sources indicated that he is being considered for a full term.

Other names doing the rounds include the CM’s close aide Vem Narender Reddy, while sections within the party leadership, particularly from BC communities, are also hopeful of representing the party in the Upper House. According to Rajya Sabha records, KR Suresh Reddy of the BRS and Singhvi are scheduled to retire in April. With its strength in the Assembly, the Congress is aiming to secure both seats.