From garage to hospital wards

WEST BENGAL: From cramped rented quarters in Behala to the high-pressure cath labs of eastern India, 55-year-old Debjit Ghosh, known widely as Bumba, today stands among the leading dealers of life-saving cardiac devices in the country, working closely with eminent cardiologists across West Bengal, Tripura, Assam and Odisha.

Entrepreneur Ghosh’s tryst with cardiology was never planned. A class XII commerce passout, he had no idea about the anatomy of the heart when he entered the medical devices field. About 31 years ago, in the mid-1990s, he was earning a living as a helper in a garage along Taratala Road, on the southern fringe of Kolkata, bordering the South 24 Parganas district. The job paid little and promised less.

Four decades ago, when he was 15, life revolved around football and a modest, rented house. Indian national footballers Manoranjan Bhattacharya, Krishnu De, Sibaji Banerjee and Dilip Palit were frequent visitors. They came to consult their astrologer father ahead of crucial matches. Watching his heroes from the doorstep, the teenage Debjit emerged as a promising goalkeeper.

That dream ended abruptly at the Maidan. At Town Club, where he sought professional training, his height of about 5 feet 4 inches went against him. Asked to shift positions, a heartbroken Debjit walked away, leaving his shoes, uniform and gloves under the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on Mayo Road. Football was abandoned forever.

After a brief stint at a Taratala garage and a year of unemployment, Ghosh found a foothold in 1996 as a peon at the Kolkata office of Elder Pharmaceuticals, a Delhi-based cardiac devices dealer. The monthly salary of `1,000 cost him a relationship, as financial insecurity drove his girlfriend away. He sought a transfer to the sales division, a move that changed his life.