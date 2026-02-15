Karnataka seeks MEA help to trace Bengaluru student missing in US since

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh has written to Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, Vikram Misri, to help trace Saketh Sreenivasaiah (22) from Bengaluru, who went missing on February 10, 26, in Berkeley, California, US.

Saketh flew to the US in February 2025 to pursue an MS in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the University of California, after completing BTech in Chemical Engineering from IIT Madras.

Shalini Rajneesh sent the letter to Misri after Saketh’s father Sreenivasaiah wrote to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on lack of information about their missing son from the police and mounting anxiety in the family. Sreenivasaiah told this paper, “Our son’s housemate, who studies with him at the University of California, complained at the Berkeley police station about Saketh going missing. We later tried to reach out to the police, but they have responded only twice. That is also because of the time difference between the two countries and the system that exists in the USA.”

He said, “We wrote to the chief minister, requesting help from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian embassy in the USA. Constant coordination will help us trace Saketh. We tried calling Saketh’s number, but the WhatsApp call only rings. There has been no response so far.”