Patna Diary: Nitish Kumar’s 'ye ladki' remark on Rabri Devi sparks uproar in Bihar Legislative Council

Jokes and sarcastic comments are common during the festival of Holi. Although the festival is a few weeks away, the enthusiasm seems to have spilt over to the Bihar Legislative Council, as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar referred to former CM and Leader of Opposition Rabri Devi as “Ye Ladki (girl)”.

Defending the CM, Shyam Rajak referred to Rabri Devi and Nitish Kumar as Bhabhi-devar, saying that no third party should interfere in the bickering between them during the month of Magh, as it is their personal matter. However, Nitish’s remarks invited sharp reactions from RJD, which demanded an apology from Kumar.

IAS officer flying in chartered plane

RJD MLA Rahul Sharma made a sensational claim about a senior IAS officer of Bihar. He said that the officer has flown in a chartered plane. Raising the issue in the House, Sharma contended that a person below the rank of a cabinet officer is still getting such facilities and the government should conduct an inquiry into the matter.

Sharma said, “We do not think that the government can provide such facilities, so someone else must have given it. Their salary is not sufficient to make such arrangements, so why did the person who provided it do so? What was given to them in return? He also revealed the name of the officer posted in civil aviation department."