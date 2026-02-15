Railways roll out onboard cleanliness drive, Gati-Shakti cargo push under ‘52 reforms in 52 weeks’

NEW DELHI: As part of the ‘52 Reforms in 52 Weeks’ initiative, the Railways on Saturday launched two measures-one aimed at improving on-board services in trains with top priority given to cleanliness, and the other focused on rail-based logistics through Gati-Shakti cargo terminals and related cargo facilities.

“Now cleanliness in general coaches will be at the level maintained in reserved coaches. Initially, we have started the first reform for better onboard services in 80 trains identified from all zones. More than 80 important trains will be brought under this reform in coming days,” Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters.

Multi-tasking and cross-skilled staff will serve as passenger interface personnel for cleanliness. Leading service providers with a proven track record will be engaged to ensure improved cleanliness and onboard services in 80 trains from their originating stations to their final destinations, he said. Cleanliness and other on-board services will also be supported by technology-enabled real-time monitoring.

“A central control room is being established to monitor the reform for better on-board services, including cleanliness, where photographs received from trains will be analysed using AI tools,” he added.

At a meeting chaired by Vaishnaw in January this year, 52 reforms in 52 weeks were approved for systematic improvements in service delivery, efficiency and governance. He said, “Two reforms out of 7 will start after the AI Impact Summit, and the rest in the first and second weeks of March”.