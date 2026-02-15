Uproar across party lines over TN BJP chief Nagenthran’s linking Vijay’s name with actress

CHENNAI: While the deployment of misogynistic remarks as an attack on opponents is sadly far too common among Tamil Nadu politicians, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran’s comments in which he brought up the name of a leading actress to criticise actor and TVK president Vijay snowballed into a controversy on Saturday, with his own party colleagues struggling to defend him.

Leaders from virtually every party criticised him or expressed disappointment over the remarks. Responding to a question on Vijay’s speech in Salem on Friday, Nagenthran, in what he apparently thought as a remark made in jest, said Vijay lacked political experience and should first “come out of the actress’ house” and mend ties with his own family, implying that Vijay was in a relationship with the actress.

He also claimed that TVK did not even have a single councillor, countering the party’s claim that it enjoys the support of over 30% of voters. “He has to first be a (good) family man and then he can lead a party,” Nagenthran said.

TVK joint general secretary Nirmal Kumar said it was unfortunate that a person holding a top post in a political party was making such uncivilised comments in public, and claimed that the BJP, which had polled fewer votes than NOTA in the past, would fare even worse in the upcoming elections. He further alleged that certain BJP leaders were acting as “stooges of the DMK.”