Uproar across party lines over TN BJP chief Nagenthran’s linking Vijay’s name with actress

CHENNAI: While the deployment of misogynistic remarks as an attack on opponents is sadly far too common among Tamil Nadu politicians, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran’s comments in which he brought up the name of a leading actress to criticise actor and TVK president Vijay snowballed into a controversy on Saturday, with his own party colleagues struggling to defend him.
Leaders from virtually every party criticised him or expressed disappointment over the remarks. Responding to a question on Vijay’s speech in Salem on Friday, Nagenthran, in what he apparently thought as a remark made in jest, said Vijay lacked political experience and should first “come out of the actress’ house” and mend ties with his own family, implying that Vijay was in a relationship with the actress.
He also claimed that TVK did not even have a single councillor, countering the party’s claim that it enjoys the support of over 30% of voters. “He has to first be a (good) family man and then he can lead a party,” Nagenthran said.
TVK joint general secretary Nirmal Kumar said it was unfortunate that a person holding a top post in a political party was making such uncivilised comments in public, and claimed that the BJP, which had polled fewer votes than NOTA in the past, would fare even worse in the upcoming elections. He further alleged that certain BJP leaders were acting as “stooges of the DMK.”
BJP MLA and the party’s national women’s wing chief Vanathi Srinivasan said Nagenthran was a soft-spoken leader and that it was regrettable he had made such a remark. Stating that she would convey her displeasure to him, she, however, said, “DMK woman leaders speak very strongly about such issues, but I want to tell Kanimozhi and Congress leaders—members of their own parties are being harassed by men from within their parties.” Several leaders from DMK, especially woman leaders, criticised the statement.
DMK parliamentary party leader Kanimozhi condemned Nagenthran’s remarks, saying it reflected the BJP-RSS’s “vile politics” of dragging women into attacks on men.
DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian said it was inappropriate for the state president of the ruling party in India to speak disparagingly about a woman. Meanwhile, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai said it was unfair to drag an actress and Vijay’s personal life into politics.