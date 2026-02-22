‘Ayurvedic cure to chronic disease of corruption, land mafia’

Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, who holds revenue and land reforms portfolio, told TNIE in an exclusive interview that the NDA government has zero tolerance for corruption in land-related matters. He said a campaign has been launched against land mafia and officials colluding in corrupt practices in land registration. Sinha said he is adopting an ‘Ayurvedic’ treatment to cure the disease of corruption and ‘mafiagiri’ in land matters. Excerpts:
Why does Bihar require extensive reforms in land records and revenue administration, which are being undertaken as a mission under your leadership, targeting land mafia?
Bihar is now a shining state with development taking place across every sector, and land reforms have long been the need of the hour. Crimes stem from land disputes. We have now launched a comprehensive reform of land records to ensure legal rights of genuine landholders. The mafiagiri that encouraged land grabbing and the sale and purchase of land through improper means or by influencing officials is being dismantled. The day is not far when Bihar will have zero land disputes and there will be no trace of ‘bhu-mafia’ (land mafia) even in records. One should remember before committing crimes for land on land of Bihar that the government is of Nitish Kumar and NDA allies.
People allege that corruption still prevails in government offices at block level. Even genuine cases are not processed without influencing officials maintaining land records and mutations. What are you doing to clean up this system?
The NDA government has zero tolerance for corruption and crime. Any official found involved in corruption or facilitating irregularities in land-related matters is being punished. I want to assure the people that we will not spare anyone who indulges in corruption from block to district levels. ‘Janta ki sarkar hai, bhu-mafia ki nahi’. A new level of transparency and accountability has been introduced in land reforms and revenue administration. Bihar’s all 537 circle offices (COs) will be equipped with hi-tech CCTV systems with remote monitoring. Real-time monitoring from the headquarters will ensure a corruption-free environment.
The proposal to equip circle offices with CCTV monitoring will involve expenditure. How is your department preparing for this?
We are fully prepared. Each circle office will be equipped with a CCTV monitoring system at `1.25 lakh, and `6.71 crore has been earmarked for this initiative. Additionally, for the first time visitors to circle offices will be provided with seating arrangements, toilet facilities and safe drinking water. Honour to the people and solution to their problem is our priority. Each office will have a 16-channel NVR system along with CCTV cameras capable of retaining recordings for 30 days. District magistrates and other officials will be enabled to monitor the live CCTV feed.
In Bihar, many government ponds are encroached upon by land mafia. Is there any plan to free them?
There will be no compromise with corruption, land grabbing or encroachment. An intensive drive is on to free ponds from encroachers. As I said, I am adopting an Ayurvedic treatment against corruption— the medicine may be bitter, but it will cure the disease.
You said the land mafia would be identified and action taken against them. What is the current status?
At least two major land mafia figures are being identified from each circle. FIRs will be lodged against them. Action is being taken against those who encroach upon government land, and individuals who help identify such land will be rewarded. Those who create illegal jamabandi entries will be sent to jail. Our guiding principle is what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set for the nation—Saab ka vikas, Saab ka Saath and Saab ka Prayas.
Bihar faces a major problem with land measurement, which often leads to disputes. What steps are being taken to address this?
Land measurement is now being carried out in a transparent manner. A land measurement mega campaign is being conducted from January 6, 2026 to March 31, with undisputed land measured within seven days and disputed land within 11 days. The measurement report is uploaded to the portal within 14 days of completion.
Are there improvements in mutation records?
Yes, people are now more confident that their land is secure from land mafia and from those who attempt to register it through fraudulent means. The impact of the NDA government’s efforts to make the revenue system faster and more transparent is visible. Disposal rate of mutation cases has increased from 75% to 85%.