‘Ayurvedic cure to chronic disease of corruption, land mafia’

Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, who holds revenue and land reforms portfolio, told TNIE in an exclusive interview that the NDA government has zero tolerance for corruption in land-related matters. He said a campaign has been launched against land mafia and officials colluding in corrupt practices in land registration. Sinha said he is adopting an ‘Ayurvedic’ treatment to cure the disease of corruption and ‘mafiagiri’ in land matters. Excerpts:

Why does Bihar require extensive reforms in land records and revenue administration, which are being undertaken as a mission under your leadership, targeting land mafia?

Bihar is now a shining state with development taking place across every sector, and land reforms have long been the need of the hour. Crimes stem from land disputes. We have now launched a comprehensive reform of land records to ensure legal rights of genuine landholders. The mafiagiri that encouraged land grabbing and the sale and purchase of land through improper means or by influencing officials is being dismantled. The day is not far when Bihar will have zero land disputes and there will be no trace of ‘bhu-mafia’ (land mafia) even in records. One should remember before committing crimes for land on land of Bihar that the government is of Nitish Kumar and NDA allies.

People allege that corruption still prevails in government offices at block level. Even genuine cases are not processed without influencing officials maintaining land records and mutations. What are you doing to clean up this system?