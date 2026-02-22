BJP calls out Congress' 'big sin' on shirtless protest at AI meet

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Saturday came down heavily on the Congress, accusing the opposition party of defaming the country by staging a protest at the India AI Summit. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the Congress has committed a ‘big sin’ against the country by encouraging its party workers to hold the protest.

Terming it “shameful”, Rijiju alleged that the protest staged by Youth Congress workers at Bharat Mandapam on Friday was not a mistake but a well-thought-out conspiracy to malign India. “The Congress using youngsters to defame the country -there could be nothing more shameful than this,” he told reporters.

“The Congress has committed a big crime against the country. No amount of condemnation is enough for such an act,” he said, adding that while the entire country is condemning what the Congress did at the summit venue, the leaders of the opposition party remain unapologetic.

“When India progresses, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress become sad. Congress leaders and workers keep hatching conspiracies round the clock to defame India,” Rijiju alleged. “I want to ask the Congress, when will you stop indulging in anti-national acts?”

BJP workers agitated in several states against the “shirtless” protest of Youth Congress activists at the AI summit, accusing the opposition party of bringing India into disrepute on a global platform. While Rahul Gandhi was shown black flags by BJP workers while he was on his way to attend a court hearing in Maharashtra’s Thane, BJYM activists held protests in Jammu, Jaipur, Patna, Bengaluru, Panchkula and Indore, among other places.