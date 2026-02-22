Jama Masjid area set for major makeover

NEW DELHI: After years of delay, a detailed project report (DPR) has finally been prepared for the redevelopment of the Jama Masjid area, paving the way for major infrastructure and beautification works in one of Old Delhi’s busiest heritage zones, sources said.

The plan includes renovation of Shahi Imam Road, facade improvement of Meena Bazaar along with fire safety measures and water tank facilities in the market, beautification of Kalimullah Dargah, and redevelopment of three key parks, including Janana Park, Urdu Park and Dangal Park.

One of the sources in the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Project (SRDC) said the proposal is expected to be submitted to the chairperson (CM) and will be placed before the board, which is set to meet for the first time in nearly three years. “The DPR prepared focuses on removal of encroachments and the beautification of the Jama Masjid area.

Starting from the road leading to the entrance of Jama Masjid Gate No. 1, followed by Meena Bazaar, which will get a new look. Secondly, we have a restoration plan for the Hazrat Shah Kalimullah Dargah. Earlier, the plan was to remove certain parts of it, but now it will be restored,” said the source. He also shared, “The DPR is currently at an advanced stage.

As soon as we get approval from the chairperson, a board meeting will take place, which hasn’t happened in the past three years. The only roadblock we are likely to see is from the land-owning agencies. We are in touch with them.” When the SRDC had designed the Jama Masjid restoration plan, it included a proposal for redevelopment of the peripheral roads and the precinct within it.