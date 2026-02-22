Kuki-Zo MLA dies after injury in 2023 violence

GUWAHATI: Manipur Kuki-Zo MLA Vungzagin Valte died at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after a long battle with injuries sustained during the bloody ethnic violence in 2023. He was 61.

Although reports about his death had been doing the rounds since Friday evening, prompting condolences from top political leaders, the hospital authorities declared him dead only on Saturday.

A three-time legislator from Thanlon constituency in Churachandpur district, Valte was attacked by a mob in the state capital Imphal on May 4, 2023, the second day of the violence that erupted between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo tribals. He was returning home after attending a meeting called by then Chief Minister N Biren Singh when the attackers struck. Later, the grievously injured BJP leader was airlifted to Delhi for advanced medical treatment.

He returned home in Churachandpur in April last year after undergoing treatment for nearly two years. However, his health condition did not see any significant improvement.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh mourned his death.