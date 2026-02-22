Rahul, Kharge say trade deal has become an ‘ordeal’

NEW DELHI: After the US Supreme Court struck down a huge chunk of President Donald Trump’s global tariffs, the Congress on Saturday intensified its attack on the Modi government, questioning why it had signed the trade deal in haste. The party also asked the government to put the Indo-US trade agreement on hold.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said the Prime Minister is“compromised”, and that his “betrayal” in trade deal stands exposed. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asked if the government has a “clueless foreign policy” or has engaged in a “one-sided surrender” to the US. “The PM is compromised. His betrayal now stands exposed. He can’t renegotiate. He will surrender again,” Gandhi posted on X.