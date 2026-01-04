Ahead of Bengal polls, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Mausam Noor quits party, returns to Congress

NEW DELHI: With the West Bengal Assembly polls in the offing, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Mausam Noor returned to the Congress on Saturday, saying she wants to carry forward the legacy of her uncle and former party stalwart Ghani Khan Choudhury.

Noor, whose tenure as an MP ends in April, is likely to contest the upcoming elections in West Bengal from Malda. She previously represented Maldaha Dakshin in the Lok Sabha from 2009 to 2019 as a Congress MP. She has also served as the president of the Youth Congress in West Bengal.

Noor rejoined the Congress at the party headquarters in the presence of Jairam Ramesh, Congress in-charge for West Bengal Ghulam Ahmad Mir, and the party’s state unit president, Subhankar Sarkar.

Dwelling on her decision, she said, “West Bengal needs a change. Let it begin with me. I have come without any conditions.” I am going to work very hard to strengthen the party because the people of Bengal, especially those from Maldah, believe in the Congress and its ideology of secularism, development and peace.”

Noor said she had sent her resignation letter to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.